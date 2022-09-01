NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Shakib Al Hasan becomes only 2nd cricketer in T20 history to achieve THIS milestone, check record

Sep 01, 2022

Bangladesh captain in Asia Cup 2022 Shakib Al Hasan could not do much with the bat in hand in the all-important game vs Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 1). But the all-rounder still managed to register a massive T20 record. He is now only the 2nd cricketer in the history of T20s to score over 6,000 runs and take 400 wickets. Shakib scored 24 off 22 balls and it helped him cross the landmark of 6,000 T20 runs. He could not pick up any wicket vs Sri Lanka but he has over 400 wickets in the format. 

The first and the other cricketer with more than 6,000 runs and over 400 wickets in T20s is West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Bravo is way ahead of Shakib at the moment with 6871 runs and 605 wickets. Shakib currently has 6009 runs and 419 wickets. 

Bangladesh post 183/7 batting first

Bangladesh batters produced an impactful performance to help their side post a challenging 183/7 against Sri Lanka. The whole innings ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total on the board in a must-win game.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

Afif Hossain then came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck and slammed his way to a 22-ball 39, giving impetus to the innings. He put a 57-run standoff 37 balls for the fifth wicket before getting out in the 17th innings. For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

