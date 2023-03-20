Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI Match Online and on TV?

Bangladesh cricket team will take on Ireland in the second match of the three-game ODI series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday (March 20). Tamim Iqbal’s side posted a record-breaking 183-run win in the first ODI last weekend to get a 1-0 lead in the series. The home side will now look to seal another home ODI series win with a win on Monday.

In the first game, all-rounder Shakib was the star of the show, hammering 93 off 89 balls with the bat and debutant Towhid Hridoy chipping in with 92 off 85 balls as well as Bangladesh posted a massive 338 for 8 after batting first. Hridoy posted the highest score by a Bangladesh batter on ODI debut.

In reply, Ireland were restricted to just 155 with Ebadot Hossain claiming 4/42 with the ball and Nasum Ahmed picking up 3/43. Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland side will need to bounce back from the massive loss immediately if they hope to stay afloat in the series.

Modhumoti Bank Limited ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Ireland: 2nd ODI



Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee



Full Match Details: https://t.co/XF1l0IaG11#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE

Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match:

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will start on March 20, Monday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be hosted in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will begin at 230 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, G Hume, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker, S Doheny, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair