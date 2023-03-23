Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI Match Online and on TV?

Home side Bangladesh will look to seal a 2-0 series win over Ireland when two sides face off in the third ODI at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (March 23). Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by a record 183-run margin. The second ODI earlier this week was washed out due to rain.

In the second ODI on Monday (March 20), former captain Mushfiqur Rahim slammed the fastest ODI century by a Bangladesh batter, reaching the landmark off only 60 deliveries as Tamim Iqbal’s side posted 349 for 6 after batting first. In the first game too, Bangladesh had notched up 338 for 8 before bundling out the Irish for 155.

Ireland, on the other hand, will need to make massive improvements in their bowling if they home to restrict the in-form Bangladeshi batters and keep their hopes alive in the deciding game of the series.

Modhumoti Bank Limited ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Ireland: 3rd ODI



Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee



Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match:

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will start on March 23, Thursday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be hosted in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will begin at 230 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, G Hume, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker, S Doheny, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair