LIVE Updates | SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 1st Cricket Match Live Score: Sri Lanka Eye Win Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 match no.2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (August 31). This clash will be the first game for both the teams and they will surely look to get off to a good start. With numerous injuries hitting the Sri Lanka camp, Bangladesh will have the upper hand.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara are missing from the squad due to injuries for Sri Lanka. The conditions at the Pallekele International Stadium are favorable for the batters with no assistance available for the bowlers in the initial stage of the match. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first as the wicket slows down with every over bowled there.

