Bas advertisement karte raho: Indian cricket fans troll Virat Kohli on Twitter for posting advertisement

This time Virat has been trolled by the Indian cricket fans as he posted advertisement content on his official Twitter account. Fans asked Virat Kohli to leave cricket and do advertisements only. 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been trolled many times in the last month. First, he was roasted by England Cricket, posting a photo of his argument with Jonny Bairstow and then a photo of Kohli praising England batter after his century. The second incident happend when Virat missed out on the first ODI against England and the Three Lions' official man account, Barmy Army trolled Virat by questioning if he was injured or dropped. This time Virat has been trolled by the Indian cricket fans as he posted advertisement content on his official Twitter account. Fans asked Virat Kohli to leave cricket and do advertisements only. 

Here's what Virat Kohli posted on his Twitter account and the Indian cricket team fans' reaction to it - 

The fact is Kohli has not scored a hundred in the last three years now. Between 2020 and 2022, Kohli has no ODI century to his name. In fact, his last international ton came in 2019 in a Test match. But here's more to it: Between 2017 and 2019, Kohli scored 17 hundred in 75 matches, scoring 4029 runs at an average of 79.19. Those three were the best phase of his ODI career while the current one has been horrible.

