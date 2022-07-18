Former India captain Virat Kohli has been trolled many times in the last month. First, he was roasted by England Cricket, posting a photo of his argument with Jonny Bairstow and then a photo of Kohli praising England batter after his century. The second incident happend when Virat missed out on the first ODI against England and the Three Lions' official man account, Barmy Army trolled Virat by questioning if he was injured or dropped. This time Virat has been trolled by the Indian cricket fans as he posted advertisement content on his official Twitter account. Fans asked Virat Kohli to leave cricket and do advertisements only.

Here's what Virat Kohli posted on his Twitter account and the Indian cricket team fans' reaction to it -

#WeAreWellman and we don't let the pressures of the game change us, we change the game instead.

Visit https://t.co/dgAZldfBkQ to claim your #Wellman at a special price from me!

Use Coupon Code "NONSTOP"#vitabiotics #wellmanvitamins #ad pic.twitter.com/daO5qddOut — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 18, 2022

76 runs on the whole England tour and yet you are posting ads consistently, this is not my idol Virat Kohli — Viratstannn18 (@yourboyhamza21) July 18, 2022

This fellow needs to be dropped. He is busy selling products on social media....this VK is different from the Virat Kohli we are used to. #ViratKohli_ #BCCI #kapildev — Siddhant Bhargava (@Sidz1911) July 18, 2022

Kya fayda itne vitamins ka jab run hi na bana pao _ Khelo prabhu khelo. — _______ _ (@Archie_says__) July 18, 2022

Bas advertisement karte raho, team se bahar nikal diya hai fir bhi advertisement.. — ___ ____ (@Bhai_saheb) July 18, 2022

Array bhai Tum run banaao jo bechoge khareed lenge — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) July 18, 2022

Better work onto improve your skills not Ads & Bollywood — Nitika Singh___ (@itsNitikaSingh) July 18, 2022

Do Hooda, Samson, Tripathi need to use that coupon code to get in the team? July 18, 2022

Better Join Bollywood , Focus on Films and advertisement instead of Cricket . be honest, I am huge fan of you VK but reality is that your cricketing career is day by day finishing .if u want re-gain , Join Ranji/Some Local match otherwise soon we will get your tweet of retirement — CS_NAVEEN( "Mr funny man") _ Jai Shree Ram_ (@CSNABINSAHOO) July 18, 2022

Bhai coupon code "Non Stop" use karne se centuries bhi non stop aane lagengi to bolo _ — _ (@anubhav__tweets) July 18, 2022

Irony died thousand times when #ViratKohli_ talking about pressures & pressures that change the game.



Jaag jaa bhai, kaun si duniya me hai..? Advertisements ke aage bhi duniya hai ek #ViratKohli sahab _. — "_ KaN__ __" (@kanchi_88) July 18, 2022

Irony died thousand times when #ViratKohli_ talking about pressures & pressures that change the game.



Jaag jaa bhai, kaun si duniya me hai..? Advertisements ke aage bhi duniya hai ek #ViratKohli sahab _. July 18, 2022

We wish there was a coupon code for scoring a century — Jio Biden (@JioBiden) July 18, 2022

The fact is Kohli has not scored a hundred in the last three years now. Between 2020 and 2022, Kohli has no ODI century to his name. In fact, his last international ton came in 2019 in a Test match. But here's more to it: Between 2017 and 2019, Kohli scored 17 hundred in 75 matches, scoring 4029 runs at an average of 79.19. Those three were the best phase of his ODI career while the current one has been horrible.