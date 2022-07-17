IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's bad fate in international cricket continued as he failed yet again in the third and last ODI vs England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Virat when he came to bat took his time before he started playing some good shots but his innings again was cut short by Reecly Topley. Kohli just scored 17 and went out amid a stunned silence at the ground. As soon as he got, reactions started pouring in as upset fans asking when will his next ton come?

The fact is Kohli has not scored a hundred in last three years now. Between 2020 and 2022, Kohli has not ODI century. In fact, his last international ton came in 2019 in a Test match. But here's more to it: Between 2017 and 2019, Kohli scored 17 hundred in 75 matches, scoring 4029 runs at an average of 79.19. Those three were the best phase of his ODI career while the current one has been horrible.

Kohli's dismal show in the third ODI did not affect India's chances in the match as India chased down the target of 260 with five wickets in hand. It was all thanks to Rishabh Pant who smashed a century and Hardik Pandya who slammed a fifty in the chase. Pant was specifically brilliant as he smashed five fours in a over of David Willey to guide the team home. Pant made 125 off 113 balls which included off 16 fours and 2 sixes respectively. England had no answer to onslaught of Pant as once he was settled in, he was a force to reckon with.

India finishes the tour unbeaten in any series. England won the last Test to level the series 2-2. India won the T20 and ODI series 2-1 respectively.