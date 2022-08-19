NewsCricket
'Bazball expired so early': Wasim Jaffer joins Netizens to troll England as SA thrash them in 1st Test

Meanwhile fans from India and other countries too are taking potshots at the English cricket team after their massive loss vs SA, including former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ben Stokes' England faced an embarrassing defeat in the first Test vs South Africa as they lost the match by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's in London. The hosts who made just 165 in the first innings, got bundled out for a mere 149 in the 2nd innings. If it was Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul in the first innings that led to downfall of the English, Anrich Nortje this time did most of the damage with 3 wickets. The loss has not gone down well with the English fans who are now questioning the head coach Brendon McCullum's methodology called 'Bazball' which is to play attacking cricket at every stage of the game and play to win. The fact that England could not manage to even touch 200 in both the innings has rattled the English fans. Meanwhile fans from India and other countries too are taking potshots at the English team, including former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer.

The Proteas won the toss in the first Test and opted to bowl first. Rabada led from the front, getting his name up there on the Lord's honours board. England could post only 165 in the first innings and the onus was on the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad to deliver. However, despite Stokes and Stuart Broad picking 3 wickets apiece, SA still made 326 in the 1st innings getting a thick 161-run lead in the 2nd innings. England batters failed to deliver again as they were bowled out for just 149 in the 2nd innings, to lose the contest by an innings and 12 runs to give 1-0 lead to the visitors. 

The highest score in 2nd innings by an England batter was 35, made by both Alex Lees and Stuart Broad. In the first innings, Ollie Pope had top-scored the a knock of 73 runs.

