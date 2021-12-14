BBL 2021-22: Tom Curran reveals bio-bubble woes in T20 leagues, says ‘it’s unhealthy and can’t go on for long’

England all-rounder Tom Curran is currently in Australia with the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. But just a year back, Curran was forced to pull out of the BBL-10 to deal with bio-bubble fatigue.

The Sixers all-rounder is still coming to terms with spending time in bio-bubbles throughout the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hopes that the situation will change sometime soon. “The bio-bubble in England during the T20 league last year was extremely tough. It was like practically living on the ground as we spent most of our time in hotels within the Old Trafford ground and Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It was like opening the curtains everyday and watching the grass getting cut and it got too much for me,” Curran said during a virtual interaction ahead of BBL-11 clash between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars on Wednesday (December 15).

“These are strange times and it definitely has a negative impact on the mind of the cricketers, including myself. It is a not a healthy way of living. You can’t go out with friends after a game and there is no release especially after tough games we have in the leagues or international cricket,” Curran revealed.

“Bio-bubbles are not sustainable and hopefully we won’t be going on like this for a long time. The bubble in Australia is thankfully not that hard and we have a bit more freedom,” he added.

The 26-year-old, son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran, has turned out in 155 T20 games for various sides and franchises till date and has scored 1,145 runs and pick up 182 wickets in his career.

“One thing unique about the BBL is the dimensions of the different grounds and the size of them. Like in MCG, the square boundaries are massive and straight is short while at the Adelaide Oval we have short square boundaries. As a bowler and even as a batter, you have to constant work on your tactics for the different ground,” the Surrey cricketer felt.

Curran’s BBL team Sydney Sixers are gunning for a hat-trick of title having won the crown for the last two season. Asked to compare the Sixers to five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians, Curran said, “Sixer can arguably become one of the greatest T20 franchise if they manage to complete a hat-trick of titles this year. It is not an easy task but we have the quality to achieve that.”