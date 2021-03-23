WATCH: Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran involved in heated exchange during 1st ODI between India-England

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who made his ODI debut for team India on Tuesday (March 23), was involved in a verbal battle with English all-rounder Tom Curran during the first ODI between India and England.

The incident took place during the 49th over of India’s innings. On the penultimate delivery of the over, Krunal reached the bowler’s end after completing a single and Curran was seen saying something to the power-hitter which ended up rubbing him off the wrong way.

Instead of coyly ignoring Curran’s comments, a charged-up Pandya angrily said few word to Curran before the on-field umpire and England stand-in captain Jos Buttler intervened to calm the two players.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Notably, Krunal smashed an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls and in the process he broke the world record for the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket. After the knock, Krunal got emotional as he dedicated his maiden fifty to his late father.

Talking about the match, India thrashed England by 66 runs in the first One-day International in Pune, with debutants Krunal Pandya (58 not out off 31 balls) and pacer M. Prasidh Krishna (4/54) playing key roles with bat and ball.

India made 317/5 in their allotted 50 overs while England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan made 98 at the top of the order to lay the platform for India while KL Rahul added unbeaten 112 for the sixth wicket with Krunal to get India past 300.

With this victory, India took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores: India: 317/5 wkts in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62 not out, Krunal Pandya 58 not out; Ben Stokes 3/34) beat England (J. Bairstow 94, J. Roy 46, M. Prasidh Krishna 4/54, S. Thakur 3/37, B. Kumar 2/30) by 66 runs