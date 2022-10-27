BCCI announces equal pay: 'Very happy now', Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and others react to BCCI's pay equity announcement

Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur showed that she is very happy to know that BCCI has announced an equal pay for both men's and women's cricketers. BCCI secretary Jay Shah made this big announcement on Thursday. He tweeted out: "I’m pleased to announce BCCI ’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket." He added that pay equity was his commitment to the women cricketers in India.

Harmanpreet said that this is a red letter day for women's cricket in India. She tweeted out: "Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah." She later spoke in a video posted by BCCI women on their Twitter handle, saying that this makes her very happy.

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur's statement here:

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet reacts on the landmark decision on pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers. pic.twitter.com/HyxCmrJzMU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 27, 2022

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said, "In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall." Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, saiid that equity pay is a revolutionary step for the women’s game and he believes this move will serve as a motivation for the present and future stars of women’s cricket.

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues said that this is a brilliant move for Indian cricket. Former Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes said that it is a wonderful announcement from the BCCI. "Every step towards equality is important," she added.