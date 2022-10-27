BCCI takes LANDMARK decision for women’s cricket, secretary Jay Shah makes THIS huge announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a landmark decision for women’s cricket on Thursday (October 27). On a day on which the men’s cricket team are taking on Netherlands in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney, BCCI secretary announced a new policy of ‘equal pay’ for both India men and women cricketers.

The BCCI women’s national team cricketers will be getting same match fees as the men’s cricketers – Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs and Rs 3 lakh for T20 international matches. The decision comes after Indian women cricket team’s historic seventh Asia Cup title win.

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” Shah added.

The BCCI moves comes after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) implemented the same policy earlier this year. Male and female cricketers in New Zealand earn equal pay, thanks to a five-year agreement by New Zealand Cricket and the players' association. According to the agreement, women's players will be paid the same match fees as men in all forms and events at both the domestic and international levels.

The deal that includes the better salary and conditions is based on the men's and women's professional players earning 29.75 percent of the NZC's forecasted revenue over five years ($349m), or an estimated $104 million.