Former Indian captain of the men's cricket team and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's biopic is awaited by many of his fans all over the world.

However, the biopic will take a long time finally come to the theatres.

Giving an update on the biopic, Ganguly said that he is not getting time to give attention to it.

In an interview to News 18, Ganguly said that he will be writing the script of the film himself.

"I am not getting much time. I have to write the script, and till now it is not ready," said Ganguly.

Comment on Kohli's poor form

Ganguly also made a comment on Virat Kohli's poor run in IPL 2022 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He said that Kohli is a great player and such batters always make a comeback.

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," said Ganguly.

BCCI boss also said that bio-bubbles might be done away with if the Covid-19 cases come down

"If the Covid cases do not rise in the country, bio-bubbles may not be required after the IPL. But, we will have to wait and watch for how long will they will be able to play in one place. Covid is here to stay – it will be around for another 10 years, so we have to live with it."