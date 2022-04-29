हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says he will write the script of his biopic himself

Ganguly also made a comment on Virat Kohli's poor run in IPL 2022 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says he will write the script of his biopic himself
Source: Twitter

Former Indian captain of the men's cricket team and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's biopic is awaited by many of his fans all over the world. 

However, the biopic will take a long time finally come to the theatres. 

Giving an update on the biopic, Ganguly said that he is not getting time to give attention to it. 

In an interview to News 18, Ganguly said that he will be writing the script of the film himself. 

"I am not getting much time. I have to write the script, and till now it is not ready," said Ganguly. 

Comment on Kohli's poor form

Ganguly also made a comment on Virat Kohli's poor run in IPL 2022 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

He said that Kohli is a great player and such batters always make a comeback. 

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," said Ganguly.

BCCI boss also said that bio-bubbles might be done away with if the Covid-19 cases come down

"If the Covid cases do not rise in the country, bio-bubbles may not be required after the IPL. But, we will have to wait and watch for how long will they will be able to play in one place. Covid is here to stay – it will be around for another 10 years, so we have to live with it."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketSourav GangulyBCCI
Next
Story

Far away from IPL 2022 noise, Cheteshwar Pujara slams 3rd ton in County Championship for Sussex

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Patiala Violence: Raghav Chadha's statement on Patiala violence