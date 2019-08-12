close

BCCI shortlists six candidates for the position of head coach

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shortlisted six candidates for the men`s team`s head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, there are two more Indians who have been shortlisted for the post -- former cricketer Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh. The other three candidates are Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, and Phil Simmons.

"BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri," a BCCI source told ANI.

The interview of the shortlisted candidates will take place in Mumbai on August 16.

