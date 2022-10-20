'Don't play against India at any level': Ex-Pak cricketers slam BCCI secretary Jay Shah over Asia Cup 2023 comment

BCCI secretary and president of Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah sparked controversy when he said that BCCI won't send Team India to Pakistan to play in Asia Cup 2023. Since this comment, many reactions have come from Pakistan including that of former captain Shahid Afridi. He said that Shah's comment just before the T20 World Cup clash between two countries is wrongly timed. PCB too reacted to the statement made by Shah, saying that if India don't come to Pakistan, they might as well skip the ODI World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be held in India. After these strong reactions from Pakistan, more Ex-Pakistan cricketers have posted their reactions, including Younis Khan and Kamran Akmal.

Younis said that Jay Shah has fired a bullet by making this comment. He feels PCB has done the right thing by reacting so strongly to Jay Shah's comments. It will have the same impact on BCCI as it did for New Zealand and England. "I think Jay Shah should not have said that but since the bullet has been fired I would ask the PCB to take a firm stance on this issue, just like we did in the past [after New Zealand called off Pakistan’s tour at the eleventh hour] and as you know those teams have begun to tour the country," said Younis.

“But if they [BCCI] decide to stick with their decision then it should not matter to us if the Indian team does not participate in Asia Cup and we should consider not travelling to India for the ODI World Cup the following year, nor we should agree to host Asia Cup at a neutral venue,” he added.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Akmal said that Shah's statement was unexpected and that he should leave politics out for his opposition and should not drag it into sports.

"Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23," he further said.