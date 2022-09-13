NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

BCCI to reveal new Team India jersey ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 - WATCH

"As fans, you make us the cricketer we are," said Rohit Sharma in the video

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BCCI to reveal new Team India jersey ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 - WATCH

BCCI have already announced the 15-member squad of Team India for the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia later this year. Along with the announcement, just a day later the Indian cricket board have dropped a video on their official social media handle hinting at a new T20I jersey ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL Sports, the official kit partner shared a video launching a new campaign, #HarFankiJeysey. 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma along with Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya were seen in the video, encouraging the fans to be part of the unveiling event of the Indian jerysey.

Checkout the video below...

"As fans, you make us the cricketer we are," said Rohit Sharma in the video.

On the microsite called Har Fan Ki Jersey, users can upload their story of what makes them a true blue cricket fan. By doing so, they will have the opportunity to be an integral part of the jersey unveiling. As the stories get populated on the site, a part of the jersey will be uncovered, giving fans a sneak peek into the much-awaited kit for this year. 

The new jersey will replace the Billion Cheers jersey, launched during last year’s World Cup, for all T20 format games. 

Besides getting a first look at the jersey, users can also get a chance to be crowned a “superfan”. Once fans upload their stories, they will get a unique referral code, which when used by their friends and followers, will earn them points and a spot on a leaderboard. Rewards include exclusive discounts; the brand will also run contests on social media giving users a chance to win match tickets as well as other money-can’t-buy experiences. Participation also guarantees a digital certificate of appreciation from MPL Sports and BCCI. The best superfan stories will be shared on the official MPL Sports social media pages as well.

The #HarFanKiJersey campaign aims to mobilize the billions of fans of the Indian cricket team, and give them a platform to share their passion for the game and the team.

Live Tv

T20 World Cup 2022BCCITeam India jerseyTeam India NewsRohit SharmaShreyas Iyercustom officer caught hardik pandya with 2 watch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction