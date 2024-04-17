Following a triumphant victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina displayed a heartwarming gesture by assisting MS Dhoni back to the team bus as Dhoni appeared to be struggling with a limp. Dhoni's remarkable contribution to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stands on the verge of a significant milestone as he inches closer to surpassing AB de Villiers's record of 5162 runs, positioning himself as the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history with a mere 40 runs needed to achieve this feat in the ongoing season.

In a recently posted video by CSK, Raina is seen extending a helping hand to Dhoni, ensuring his safe boarding onto the team bus after the thrilling 29th fixture of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. CSK emerged victorious by a substantial margin of 20 runs in a captivating match against the defending champions.

Watch the video here:

Suresh Raina , MS Dhoni's Support System _ pic.twitter.com/76HWp8OJrd — _ (@StanMSD) April 16, 2024

Raina himself holds a prominent position on the IPL run-scoring leaderboard, currently occupying the fifth spot with an impressive tally of 5528 runs amassed in 205 matches throughout his IPL career. His batting prowess is reflected in an average of 32.51 and a striking rate of 136.73, with a highest score of an unbeaten century.

The match witnessed a spectacular showdown between CSK and MI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where Rohit Sharma's splendid century for MI was overshadowed by an exceptional bowling performance from Matheesha Pathirana, who claimed four crucial wickets to restrict MI to a total of 186/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, CSK posted a formidable total of 206/4, fueled by explosive innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, followed by a blazing finish from the veteran skipper, MS Dhoni. Dhoni's heroic entry during the final over, marked by a remarkable hat-trick of sixes, propelled CSK to a commanding position.

Despite a promising start in their run-chase, MI fell short of the target as CSK's disciplined bowling and fielding efforts stifled their momentum. With this remarkable victory, CSK solidified their position at number three on the IPL points table, while MI finds themselves in the eighth spot, reflecting the contrasting fortunes of the two powerhouse franchises in the tournament.