Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut today vs India in team's the opening clash of Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan Cricket team announced on Twitter.

Naseem recently made his ODI debut in the series vs Netherlands and was known for making an early impact with the new ball in the first spell of the innings. He made his internationak debut in a Test match vs Australia in Brisbane in 2019 and has played 13 Tests so far. He has picked a total of 33 wickets in Tests while he has 10 wickets in 3 ODIs he has played so far.

__ "Happy to represent Pakistan in all formats"@iNaseemShah will be making his T20I debut today against India _#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cc9IDCEGhk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022

In 27 first-class games, Naseem has scalped 84 wickets.

India openers need to watch out for him in his opening spell. He is known for making early impact via extra pace and bounce he extracts off the pitch.

Speaking about his T20I debut, the pacer was heard saying on Pakistan Cricket's social media accounts that he is proud to be playing in all 3 formats for Pakistan.

"I did well in my ODI debut series. This is a big match vs India but I will try and keep it normal and hopefully will perform better. This is my third format in international cricket. I had never played white-ball before and I am thankful to god that I am playing all 3 formats for Pakistan," said Naseem.

Naseem will have an extra pressure on his shoulders in just the first T20I of his career as Pakistan will banking on him for wickets early on in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen was one of the key architects of Pakistan's big win over India at the T20 World Cup last year. Haris Rauf, Naseem and other bowlers need to step up to ensure Shaheen's absence is not felt.