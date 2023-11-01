Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is spending some quality time at his house. With free time in his hand, Shikhar is ensuring he keeps himself busy and the fans entertained with some hilarious Reels. The Punjab Kings captain's Instagram feed is full of these funny takes on various things. On Wednesday, the day the married hindu women celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth, he posted a Reel to bring smile on his fans' faes. Dhawan, who recently got divorced, made a Reel in which he is enacting as a husband who has a warning for other husbands.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan's Reel on Karwa Chauth here:

Dhawan has finally got divorce from ex-wife Aesha

Dhawan has been granted a divorce by a family court in Delhi from his estranged wife after alleging mental torture. The court ruled in Dhawan's favor after his former spouse, Aesha, failed to defend the accusations against her. According to reports, Dhawan had accused Aesha of subjecting him to prolonged mental torment. One of the key issues in their divorce case was Aesha's demand for a 99 percent share of three properties owned by Dhawan in Australia. Additionally, she sought joint ownership of two other properties. This property dispute added a complex layer to their separation.

The court's ruling also shed light on an incident where Aesha had confronted Dhawan for taking his father to the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic. This confrontation further strained their relationship and was a contributing factor in their divorce.

Furthermore, the court rejected Aesha's defense regarding her alleged sending of defamatory messages to officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. Aesha claimed that she had messaged only three of Dhawan's friends to pressure him into providing her with the monthly payments she was seeking.

The most distressing aspect of the divorce case was Aesha's alleged role in forcing Shikhar Dhawan to live separately from their son for an extended period. This separation had a significant emotional impact on Dhawan, adding to the mental trauma he experienced during their marriage.