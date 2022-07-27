Arshdeep Singh was not included in the playing XI against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series between India and WI. The Men in Blue selection was questioned through social media when skipper Shikhar Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna is replacing Avesh Khan after winning the toss against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Fans were left frustated as the left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh didn't get a chance to make his ODI debut despite India already having an unassailable lead in the 3-match series of 2-0. The Punjab Kings bowler who impressed with his performances in the IPL 2022 season was given a chance against England in a T20 international. (IPL to have two seasons in a year? Ravi Shastri makes BIG statement)

However, he was left out of the playing XI against West Indies in all the three ODI matches. Notably, Arshdeep took 2 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 5.14 against England, when he got the opportunity to bowl. Arshdeep Singh had a groin issue during the England ODIs but since he is a left-arm seam bowler. (IND vs WI 2022: THESE two spinners set to join Team India ahead of T20Is)

Checkout the angry reactions here...

Baised Selection BCCI full of Politics #arshdeepsingh is way way better then Avesh Khan July 24, 2022

@SDhawan25 @BCCI Ridiculous captaincy by Dhawan. Pathetic team selection. Why are you not playing Arshdeep Singh in your playing XI ? — ABHISHEK KUMAR SINGH (@abhishek151282) July 24, 2022

What's the point in selecting #arshdeepsingh if he will only warm the bench. — Abhi Biswas (@saidmythought) July 27, 2022

Unless Arshdeep Singh is still having that abdominal strain, leaving him out even in a dead rubber is so bizarre.#IndvsWI #ArshdeepSingh #Cricket #CricketTwitter — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) July 27, 2022

Quite surprising Arshdeep Singh Still Not Playing

His Variations & Death Bowling Much Better Then Prasidh Who Has Been Given Enough Chances July 27, 2022

Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are same. Great IPL seasons. Selected in squads. Made to carry drinks because of some random "pecking orders" — Archith (@UtdArc) July 27, 2022

However, the young paceman has been included in the squad for the T20I series against West Indies as well and if things go his way, he will maybe have another opportunity to play for the Men in Blue. India are set to take on West Indies for a 5-match T20I series, starting on July 29. Moreover, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant are also set to return with the team for the T20I series.