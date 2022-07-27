Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and elected to first against West Indies in the 3rd ODI. India will look to white-wash the West Indies after taking an unassaible lead winning the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series. Axar Patel played a heroic innings in the second ODI, scoring 64 not out off 35 balls to set up his side's two-wicket win at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24). Axar's fifty helped Shikhar Dhawan's side wrap up the three-match series 2-0.

For West Indies, Shai Hope smashed 115 in his 100th ODI and captain Nicholas Pooran contributed 74 but it was not enough in the end. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson also scored half-centuries for India but the day belonged to Patel, who also claimed a wicket with his left-arm spin.

Notably, star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were rested from the ODI series against West Indies and the Nicholas Pooran side would be desperate to make a statement in this third and final ODI of the series. Sanju Samson finally pounded on the opportunity that he got with a maiden ODI half-century but wasn't able to guide the Men in Blue over the line. The right-hander will look to get the job done this time if he gets chance again.

Playing XI India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna