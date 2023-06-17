'Big Stars Of Team India Always Create Pressure...': Umpire Nitin Menon's Sensational Claim

Umpiring in India or in a game where the Indian cricket team is involved is arguably not the easiest of jobs to do. The massive following of the country brings more eyeballs glued to the game than any other cricket match taking place in the globe. A small error causes havoc on social media with heavy criticism and debates on all platforms. However, Nitin Menon says the pressure comes from the big stars in Team India rather than outside of the field for him.

During the Covid restrictions, Menon was given a lot of duties at home and also when the two T20 World Cups were played UAE and Australia. Overall, Menon has now officiated in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs and 20 T20Is since June 2020 after he was inducted in the ICC Elite Panel. (Joe Root vs Virat Kohli: England Batter Has Outperformed King Kohli In Last 3 Years)

Menon who is part of the umpire group that will officiate in the Ashes revealed how the high-pressure games of the Indian cricket team helped him become an ICC Elite Panel member. (IND vs AUS: 'Main Hota Toh Out Deta,' Virat Kohli's Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon Goes Viral - Watch)

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do," he said to PTI.

"It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting working up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self confidence."

"Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire," said the only Indian in the elite panel.

"It will be a great series. I was there last year in England when they hosted South Africa. I could actually see what 'Bazball' is. So I know what to expect. Australia have a fantastic bowling line up and the England the way they are playing are redefining test cricket." (IND vs PAK Rivalry Will Be Reignited In Canada As Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi Set To Feature In Global T20 Tournament)

"Stakes will be high but for me every match is a game between bat and balll. Will keep it simple just watch the ball and make decisions accordingly."

"I am very excited about it too as this was my dream. I could not do the previous Ashes as it happened during COVID. So really looking forward to it and hopefully, I will give my best shot there."