topStoriesenglish2613392
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam Rides Sports Bike At High Speed, Fans Say 'Don't Take Risks Skipper'

Babar Azam will be key Pakistan's chances in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as well as ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October and November and fans don't want him to take risks of riding a bike at high speed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Babar Azam Rides Sports Bike At High Speed, Fans Say 'Don't Take Risks Skipper'

Pakistan men's cricket team captain Babar Azam posted a video on Twitter on Thursday in which he can be seen riding a sports bike on Pakistani roads. Babar, hailed as one of the modern greats in international cricket, clearly loves his bikes and shared his pleasure of riding one stylish bike with the fans. The bike he is riding appears to be one from the hindi film Dhoom, one from the BMW S1000 RR series. Pakistan don't have a tournament coming up in the next one month and Babar is ensuring he is enjoying his stay at home to the fullest. 

Also Read | Babar Azam To Play With THIS CSK Player In Lanka Premier League 2023

Fans ask Babar to not take risks

While Babar must have fully enjoyed his bike ride, his fans were a little worried with the speed at which he was riding. Some fans posted replies to his video, asking him to not ride a bike till the World Cup while others warning him of not exceeding the speed limit as it could be risky. Check out such tweets below.

Rishabh Pant met a car accident last year 

Last year in December, Rishabh Pant while travelling to Roorkee from Delhi met a horrible car accident when his vehicle collided with a road divider and then flipped several time before it caught fire. Pant was lucky enough to survive the accident with the help of some truck drivers. He underwent a couple of operations for leg and knee injuries in January and since then has been on the recovery path. Very recently, he posted a video of him walking without the help of the crutches. Not to forget, some months back, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a road accident after he lost control of the car while travelling alone in Australia. No wonder the fans want Babar to not speed up while riding the bike. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818