Babar Azam Rides Sports Bike At High Speed, Fans Say 'Don't Take Risks Skipper'

Pakistan men's cricket team captain Babar Azam posted a video on Twitter on Thursday in which he can be seen riding a sports bike on Pakistani roads. Babar, hailed as one of the modern greats in international cricket, clearly loves his bikes and shared his pleasure of riding one stylish bike with the fans. The bike he is riding appears to be one from the hindi film Dhoom, one from the BMW S1000 RR series. Pakistan don't have a tournament coming up in the next one month and Babar is ensuring he is enjoying his stay at home to the fullest.

Fans ask Babar to not take risks

While Babar must have fully enjoyed his bike ride, his fans were a little worried with the speed at which he was riding. Some fans posted replies to his video, asking him to not ride a bike till the World Cup while others warning him of not exceeding the speed limit as it could be risky. Check out such tweets below.

No more bikes till the World Cup, please. No risks, skipper ____ May 24, 2023

You are very precious bhai, please don't ride a bike ____ — Khalid Minhas, MD FACC (@minhaskh) May 24, 2023

Rishabh Pant met a car accident last year

Last year in December, Rishabh Pant while travelling to Roorkee from Delhi met a horrible car accident when his vehicle collided with a road divider and then flipped several time before it caught fire. Pant was lucky enough to survive the accident with the help of some truck drivers. He underwent a couple of operations for leg and knee injuries in January and since then has been on the recovery path. Very recently, he posted a video of him walking without the help of the crutches. Not to forget, some months back, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a road accident after he lost control of the car while travelling alone in Australia. No wonder the fans want Babar to not speed up while riding the bike.