BREAKING: Chris Jordan Replaces Jofra Archer In Mumbai Indians Squad For Rest Of IPL 2023 Season

England all-rounder Chris Jordan has signed up with five-time champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore.

Written By  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

England all-rounder Chris Jordan has replaced his teammate Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Jordan will be joining five-time champions MI for Rs 2 crore and should be available for their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday named Chris Jordan as a replacement for the injured Jofra Archer for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets,” an IPL statement read on Tuesday.

Archer managed to play in only 5 out of the 10 matches for MI this season and struggled to pick up just a couple of wickets. He had an economy rate of 9.5 and average of 95.

(More to come)

