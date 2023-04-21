When Will Jofra Archer Make Comeback In IPL 2023? Mumbai Indians Pacer Says THIS

Jofra Archer, the renowned fast bowler from England, has been struggling with an elbow injury that has kept him out of Mumbai Indians' last four matches. Despite making his debut for Mumbai Indians earlier this month in an IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Archer's return to the Mumbai squad remains uncertain.

The 28-year-old cricketer was signed by the five-time champions ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, but his injury concerns kept him out of the entire tournament. Although he made his comeback to cricket earlier this year, his participation in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 campaign is still uncertain.

“Obviously the last two weeks aren’t exactly what you would hope for after being so fully active. But it’s what you expect when you’ve been off for a long time: the body’s not going to be 100 per cent straight away. There are going to be moments when it feels a lot more serious than it actually is. I don’t know which game will be the next game, but I’m just trying to put myself in the best position possible [to play],” Archer said in a conversation with Cricinfo.

Archer hopes to make a quick recovery from his injury and contribute to his team's success in the current edition of the tournament. According to the pacer, the Mumbai Indians' team spirit has been boosted after their recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has led to three consecutive wins for the franchise based in Mumbai.

"To be honest, I still want to bowl fast and stuff – but when you feel good, you bowl good. I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute. It’s a great franchise and hopefully, I get the opportunity to win a few games for them. We’ve won more games than we’ve lost which is miles better than what we did last year, so everything is going well and the mood in the camp is good”, the pacer further added.

Despite the injury setback, Archer remains committed to his team and looks forward to playing an instrumental role in Mumbai Indians' quest for their sixth IPL title.