BREAKING: Daniel Vettori Joins As New Head Coach Of Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2024 Season

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed former New Zealand captain and former Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Daniel Vettori as their new head coach for the IPL 2024 season. Vettori was serving as Australia’s assistant coach during the recently concluded Ashes 2023 against England.

Vettori will replace former West Indies captain Brian Lara at the helm of the SRH for the next season. The Sunrisers finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2023 and failed to qualify for the Playoffs stage once again.

Lara had replaced Tom Moody as SRH head coach ahead of the IPL 2023 season, but the side finished last (tenth) with four wins and ten losses. The new development means that Kaviya Maran-owned franchise will have a fifth separate head coach in six seasons, with Moody (2019), Trevor Bayliss (2020 and 2021), Moody again (2022) and Lara (2023) being their previous head coaches. They last reached the IPL playoffs in 2020.



_Announcement_



Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach_



Welcome, coach! _ pic.twitter.com/2wXd8B1T86 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

Former New Zealand left-arm spinner Vettori is currently head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men’s team at the Hundred, and since May 2022 has been with the Australia side. He has also previously been spin bowling consultant with the Bangladesh team. In his previous stint has head coach in the IPL, Vettori helped RCB into the playoffs in 2015 and reach the final in 2016.

“As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” Sunrisers said in a statement.

Vettori also became the spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh national side. In August 2021, Vettori took up the role of head coach for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals. Under his guidance as the assistant and spin bowling coach for Australia, Vettori helped Nathan Lyon to sustain his performance and unearthed the talent of off-spinner Todd Murphy. Murphy on his debut Test against India picked 7 wickets against India.