SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH

'Feel Bad Seeing Kavya Maran Like That', Superstar Rajinikanth Tells Under-Performing SRH Owner Kalanithi Maran

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at bottom of the IPL 2023 standings, winning just four out of ten matches in the T20 league. Kavya Maran is a bundle of emotions whenever she watched her team do poorly on the field.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

'Feel Bad Seeing Kavya Maran Like That', Superstar Rajinikanth Tells Under-Performing SRH Owner Kalanithi Maran Rajinikanth and Kavya Maran. (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have struggled in the past few seasons in the Indian Premier League. They finished at the bottom in IPL 2023 with just 4 wins from 14 matches. The Aiden Markram-led side never looked even close to being a big competition to the other nine teams during the course of the tournament this year. They lacked firepower despite some big names featuring the squad. The constant chopping and changing has not helped as SRH got rid of David Warner first and the Kane Williamson while also not retaining Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan.

The instability of the team has put them at bottom of the standings. Under their CEO Kavya Maran, who also happens to be the daughter of team owner Kalanithi Maran, SRH have not done well. Fans see her passion when she is either picking the team at the auction table or expressing herself in the stands. Over the last two editions, the fans have been used to seeing an upset Kavya more than a happy Kavya in the VIP box of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the homeground of SRH. 

Seeing Kavya sit upset and sad expressions has melted actor and superstar Rajinikanth's heart. While speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Jailer', which is being produced, he requested SRH owner and producer of the film Kalanithi Maran to 'put good players' in the team as he cannot see he feels bad looking Kavya 'like that'. Rajinikanth said, "Kalanithi Maran should put good players in Sunrisers Hyderabad team. I feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV during  the IPL."

This request from 'Thalaiva' to the SRH owner has gone viral now on the internet, garnering reactions from he fans. A Twitter user wrote: "Even I feel seeing Kaviya sad like this. She does not deserve it." Another user wrote: "Rajni sir we too feel bad seeing kavya like that."

