Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Deepak Chahar ruled out of series, THIS bowler named as replacement

India squad for SA ODIS: Deepak Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Ace Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of ODI series vs South Africa due to back issues, said a BCCI press release on Saturday (October 8). He is being replaced by all-rounder Washington Sundar. "Mr. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow," read the release.

Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11.

Chahar's named is added in the long list of players who are injured. The list includes Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja. Not to forget, Chahar had just recovered from a back injury only a month back. He missed 6 months of all cricket due to that recovery period. That was the time when Chahar was at his best and was one of the main picks for T20 World Cup. Chahar was not included in the T20 World Cup squad as others had done well during his absence. Now with this injury, he will miss the remaining 2 ODIs vs SA as well. He did not play the 1st ODI too and that had raised many eyebrows.   

With this fresh injury, it is doubtful whether Chahar will be able to fly to Australia as he is one of the standby players. 

