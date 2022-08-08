The Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 but the biggest match of the tournament will be the next day on August 28 with arch-rivals India and Pakistan taking each other in the 2nd game of the tournament. Because these two teams do not meet each other often in bilateral series and do not tour each other, these battles in world and Asian tournaments are hugely awaited and hence the game will see big fight for tickets. The ticks are live now and below we tell you exactly how you need to buy the tickets for the group stage game between India and Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20 group stage tickets still available?

Yes, the tickets for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20 group stage are still available.

How can you still buy the tickets for IND vs PAK Asia Cup group stage clash?

The tickets can be bought online from the official site of the Asia Cup and its partner companies.

What happens if all tickets get sold?

In case you go the website and all the tickets are sold then you will have to wait and see of some people cancel them. The available tickets will start showing as soon as someone has cancelled their.

Are the tickets available offline, physically?

Yes, the tickets for India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022 are available offline as well.

When is India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022 is on August 28 (Sunday).

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022 begin?

The India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the evening and may start after 7 pm.

Where would the India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022 be held?

The India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.