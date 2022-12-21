topStoriesenglish
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: KL Rahul ruled out 2nd Test after getting HURT in nets? Read all details here

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: After the blow, KL Rahul dropped his bat and shook his hand in immense pain

Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Team India skipper KL Rahul suffered from an injury during the net session ahead the India vs Bangladesh second Test match, set to begin on Thursday (December 22). 

It is a big worry for the already damaged Indian dressing room. As per thehindu, batting coach Vikram Rathour said that, "Doesn’t look serious (injury). He seems to be fine. Hopefully he will be okay. Doctors are looking at it."

However, after the blow, Rahul dropped his bat and shook his hand in immense pain.

(more to follow)

