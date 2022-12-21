LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN Day 1, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live Score: KL Rahul's India eye back to back win over Bangladesh
India Vs Bangladesh Day 1, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates and score from the IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 below
A 188-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the 2-match series surely handed Team India the boost they needed to stay in the World Test Championship contention. The hosts were bowled out for 324 on Day 5 after resuming an overnight score of 272/6 in their second innings. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was handed the man of the match award for his impressive bowling performance as he took 8 wickets in the first Test. The first match between India and Bangladesh saw three centuries - Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zakir Hasan. India's performance in the first game was satisfactory but the fans would be concerned about the two superstars - KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who struggled in that match.
Another win will put India in a better position in the WTC rankings and can increase their chances to make it to the finals. India are already second currently in the World Test Championships. The second Test match will be played from December 22 to December 26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It will be test of nerves for hosts Bangladesh now as they will look to bounce back from the defeat and end the series 1-1. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was influential in the first game and he will look to carry his side in the second Test as well.
Team India need to win this Test match if they hope to stay in contention for the World Test Championship final. On the other hand, Bangladesh also need to win this one after facing defeat in the first Test itself.
