BREAKING: Team India 15-Member Squad Announced For Cricket World Cup 2023, KL Rahul Selected, Shardul Thakur Pips Prasidh Krishna

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors announced the 15-member squad for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. KL Rahul, who is returning from injury, has been named in the squad as well although he is yet to join the squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Out of the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna have been left out. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was preferred over Prasidh Krishna. While Axar Patel has been chosen over leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“We are happy with the squad, this is the only way we could have added balance and depth to the squad. We have 4 all-rounders, 4 seamers and spinning options too. This is the best combination for us,” Rohit Sharma told the media on Tuesday.

With KL Rahul coming into the squad, Rohit Sharma confirmed that both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan could both be accommodated in the Playing 11. “There is a definite possibility both of them can play. I want everyone to be fit and available on the day,” Rohit said.

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it is a ‘good headache’ to have with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan fighting for the wicketkeeper’s position. “Good headache to have (Ishan as first choice keeper over Rahul). We are happy to have two options fighting for that one spot,” Agarkar said.

With KL Rahul coming into the side, it means Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will miss out on a place in the side. Samson has been picked as an additional player for the Asia Cup 2023 with Rahul yet to join the squad.

Prolific Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has also failed to find a spot in the World Cup squad for the first time since 2015. “Our focus is on the gold. I hope nobody asks me again on the outside noise during the World Cup PCs, because I’m not going to answer those questions anymore. We're professionals, all our boys know what to do,” Rohit Sharma said.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.