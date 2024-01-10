trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708382
BREAKING: Virat Kohli To Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Due To Personal Reasons, Informs Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli to miss the first T20I game between India and Afghanistan.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli will miss the first T20I between India and Afghanistan of the 3-match series on Thursday (January 10) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Head coach Rahul Dravid has informed that Kohli will miss the first match of the series due to personal reasons.

(More to Follow)

