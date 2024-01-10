BREAKING: Virat Kohli To Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Due To Personal Reasons, Informs Head Coach Rahul Dravid
Virat Kohli to miss the first T20I game between India and Afghanistan.
Trending Photos
Virat Kohli will miss the first T20I between India and Afghanistan of the 3-match series on Thursday (January 10) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Head coach Rahul Dravid has informed that Kohli will miss the first match of the series due to personal reasons.
What do you all make of this power-packed T20I squad set to face Afghanistan#TeamIndia #INDvAFG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/pY2cUPdpHyBCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2024
(More to Follow)
Live Tv