‘Bura Na Maano Kohli Hai’, Delhi Police’s Epic Tweet To Gujarat Police Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Century

Virat Kohli’s 28th Test century has been a long-time coming but it was worth the wait as the former India captain grafted out a brilliant 186 against Australia on Day 4 of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 13). Kohli’s ton came days after the nation celebrated Holi last week.

Mar 13, 2023

Delhi Police couldn’t keep calm after their hometown boy notched up his 75th international century. After Kohli’s brilliant knock, the Delhi Police won hearts on social media with an epic tweet addressed to the Gujarat police that went viral.

“Dear@GujaratPolice, Don’t book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests. AUS-SOME, game@imVkohli!,” Delhi Police tweeted from their handle with a picture of Kohli.

Kohli is not someone who would miss a chance to score a ‘daddy hundred’ on a decent batting track and, on Sunday, he showed how to do it, said Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Kohli scored 186 in India’s 571 as the fourth Test entered the fifth day and Australia need to bat out two sessions well to eke out a draw.

“No surprise, he (Kohli) got in a decent batting track and went big and showed how to do it really. He’s a class player and he didn’t give us a chance really,” Carey said at the end of the fourth day’s play. “We knew it was going to be tough bowling to Virat. We were able to contain him as much as we could and try to take wickets around him,” Carey added.

The keeper said that expecting the spectators present to rally behind Kohli is a known thing and he was ready for the noise decibel levels to go up. “Anytime you come to India and Virat's next in or batting, you know it’s going to be noisy and he played really well today. But I thought we hung in really well.”

Carey made it amply clear in a roundabout manner that an Australian victory is literally out of question. “It is going to be a massive challenge obviously,” he said, adding, “We will put a fair bit of focus on that first hour of cricket and then we'll see how that unfolds.”

Australia will resume Day 5 of the fourth Test at 3 for no loss, still trailing India by 88 runs on the final day. India need to win the Test to assure themselves of a berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) Final against Australia.

(with PTI inputs)

