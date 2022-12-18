Can Lionel Messi become Sachin Tendulkar of Football?: God of cricket reacts to comparison with Argentina's legend ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

On Sunday, December 18, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Argentina and France will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2022 championship game. Lionel Messi, the famous footballer for Argentina, will be playing in his final World Cup game, thus all eyes will be on him. Sachin Tendulkar, a legendary cricketer, also compared Argentina's World Cup effort to India's World Cup performance in cricket in 2011. Tendulkar shared a photo contrasting the two campaigns and said, "2022 Champions of the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India? What do you guys think? #FIFAWorldCup." In the graphic, the media outlet compared Tendulkar and Messi's performances at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the cricket World Cup 2011, respectively.

2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions



2022 ?



What do you think guys?#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/U5OMmg0XSB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

Even though they both played two separate sports and are legends, they have certain things in common. In 2011, Tendulkar was a member of the Indian team that won the World Cup. India lost the 2003 World Cup final to Australia, and eight years later, Team India took home the trophy. Tendulkar and Messi shared the same jersey number: 10. The standout hitter was named Man of the Match in the 2011 World Cup semifinal.

Similar to how Messi's Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup, the Albicelestes failed to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final until exactly eight years later. For his performance against Croatia in the semifinal, Messi was also named Player of the Match.

Argentina and France have each won two world cups until this point. 1986 saw Argentina's final World Cup victory. In the meantime, France is the current global champion. Argentian's World Cup campaign began with an unexpected loss against Saudi Arabia. France was shocked by Tunisia in a group game as well. With the exception of minor mishaps, both teams did well in the competition. Argentina has currently defeated France on six of the 12 occasions that they have met. Three of the games were won by France, and the other three were draws.