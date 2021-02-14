'Caught fleeting view of interesting Test': PM Narendra Modi shares Chepauk's picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an aerial view of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is hosting the second Test between India and England. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share the moment and wrote "caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai".

Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021

PM Modi had recently lauded the Indian cricket team for their historic win against Australia last month. The Prime Minister during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' took a moment to appreciate the "hardwork" and "teamwork" displayed by the team in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series.

"This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring," PM Modi said during his address.

In the ongoing second Test, India piled a stiff 329 on the board after electing to bat first. Rohit Sharma scored 161, while Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant chipped in with crucial half-centuries.

In response to India's 329, the visitors were bundled out for 134 courtesey to R Ashwin's yet another incredible bowling show.

India are looking to level the four-match series, after losing the opening match - also played at the same venue - by 227 runs.