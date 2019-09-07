close

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan-2: Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag among others hail Indian scientists' efforts

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander on the lunar surface was scheduled between 1:30 a.m to 2:30 a.m on Saturday, however, it lost contact with ISRO's Mission Control Centre when it was just 2.1 kilometres away from scripting history.

Chandrayaan-2: Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag among others hail Indian scientists&#039; efforts

Hours after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander lost contact with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) around 2.1 km from the lunar surface, the cricket fraternity took to their social media handles lauding the Indian scientists for their efforts besides also remaining optimistic about the mission. 

Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri wrote that the country is really proud of its ISRO scientists who have made India a world leader in space science. 

"@RaviShastriOfc#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind https://twitter.com/narendramodi/s,"Shastri tweeted. 

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambir also hailed the great spirit of ISRO scientists while expressing hope that the country will come back stronger.

"It's only a failure if we don't learn from our setbacks. We will come back stronger! I salute the great spirit of team @isro for making a billion Indians dream together, as one. The best is definitely yet to come  #Chandrayaan2," Gambhir tweeted. 

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also joined the world in applauding the Indian scientists. 

"Very proud of our @isro. You were almost there. I join the world in applauding you," he wrote on his official Twitter handle. 

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote," Koshish karne walo ki kabhi har nahi hoti.. we r very proud of you @isro and all our scientist..Hindustan Zindabad."

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lauded the ISRO with a poetry, while also expressing faith that the Indian scientist will surely be successful in their mission. 

"Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain , Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2," Sehwag tweeted. 

India's attempt to land a spacecraft at the moon, Chandrayaan- 2, began its journey on July 22. After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, Chandrayaan-2 began its journey to the moon on August 14.

 India's attempt to land a spacecraft at the moon, Chandrayaan- 2, began its journey on July 22. After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, Chandrayaan-2 began its journey to the moon on August 14.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

