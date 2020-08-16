Chetan Chauhan dead, a look at his journey from Indian cricketer to UP cabinet minister

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chouhan who had tested COVID-19 positive on July 11, succumbed to the fatal virus on Sunday (August 16, 2020).

Chauhan, who was 73-year old was recently shifted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chauhan's 12-year long cricketing career was decorated with 40 Tests and 7 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He made his international debut in a Test match against New Zeland on September 25 in 1969 and played his last Test match against the same opponent on April 13 in 1981.

In Tests, Chauhan scored 2084 runs at an average of 31.57. He also has 16 half-centuries to his name.

Chauhan made his ODI debut against arch-rivals Pakistan in October 1978. He could only manage to appear in 6 more matches and played his last limited over match in February 1981 against New Zealand.

He made 153 runs at an average of 21.85 in the ODIs.

Chauhan was known for his opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar. Their most famous opening stand was of 213 runs at The Oval in 1979, when Little Master 's double century guided India to a famous victory.

The pair scored 3,127 runs at an average of 54.85 in Tests that included 11-century stands.

Chauhan also played for Maharashtra and Delhi in Ranji Trophy.

He had also served as the manager of Team India during a tour of Australia and headed numerous positions at the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector.

Chauhan has also been awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1981.

Chauhan then moved to politics and was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha constituency in 1991 and 1998.