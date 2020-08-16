Chetan Chauhan dead: Tributes pour in for former Indian cricketer

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday after multiple organ failure.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, Indian cricketers as well as ministers took social media to express grief on the death of Chauhan.

Conveying his deep condolences to the family of Chauhan, Gambhir tweeted that the former cricketer's contribution to the game as well as to cricket administration will always be remembered.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!," Gambhir wrote.

Former Indian opener Sehwag, on the other hand, also expressed grief on the sad demise of Chauhan. He wrote,"My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti !"

Condoling the demise of Chauhan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted,"Saddened to learn about the demise of Former Cricketer & UP Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan ji.May his departed soul rest in peace."

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also paid tribute to Chauhan, saying that the former UP minister was a fine opening batsman and forged some great partnership with Sunil Gavaskar.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends.RIP," he tweeted.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Chauhan

"I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Rijiju tweeted.

Here is what others wrote:

Saddened by the demise of former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shri Chetan Chauhan.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of UP Minister & India's former cricketing hero Sh Chetan Chauhan Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & admirers.

Chauhan was initially admitted to PGI Hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month.He was later shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he breathed his last today evening.

On Saturday, Chauhan's health was deteriorated and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).A source close to Chauhan had informed that the former Indian cricketer was critical at the moment and on the life support system.

Chauhan played a total of 40 Tests for India and amassed 2,084 runs--including 16 half-centuries.The former player also scored 153 runs in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played for the Men in Blue during his 12-year-long cricketing career.

Chauhan, who played most of his international cricket in the late 1970s, was known for his opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar with the pair scoring more than 3,000 runs.

The former Indian cricketer was also awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1981.

Chauhan had also served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in numerous capacities besides being selected twice to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha constituency in 1991 and 1998.