'Wonderful cricketer and diligent political leader': PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Chetan Chauhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the sad demise of former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who breathed his last at the age of 73 following multiple organ failure.

Chauhan was initially admitted to PGI Hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month.He was later shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he breathed his last today evening.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote that Chauhan had distinguished himself as wonderful cricketer before turning into a diligent political leader and that he is 'anguished' by his passing away.

The Prime Minister further paid tribute to Chauhan, saying that the latter played crucial role in strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed grief on the death of the former UP minister, tweeting that Chauhan had made immense contribution towards development of cricket.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former cricketer and UP minister, Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. He made immense contribution towards development of cricket and also served as the Member of Parliament for two terms," Naidu's office wrote on Twitter.

"My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he added.

On Saturday, Chauhan's health was deteriorated and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).A source close to Chauhan had informed that the former Indian cricketer was critical at the moment and on the life support system.

Chauhan is survived by his wife and a son.

Chauhan scored 2,084 runs in 40 Tests and 153 runs in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played for the national side during his 12-year-long cricketing career.

Chauhan, who played most of his international cricket in the late 1970s, was known for his opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar with the pair scoring more than 3,000 runs.

Chauhan had also served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities besides being selected twice to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha in 1991 and 1998.

The former Indian cricketer was also conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, which is given to recognize outstanding achievement in sports, in 1981.