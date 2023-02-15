Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Memes: Twitter Flooded With Memes as BCCI Chief Selector Exposes Indian Cricket

Chetan Sharma, the BCCI chief selector, has been in the spotlight following a sting operation by Zee News, where he made explosive revelations about the Indian cricket team. Among other things, Sharma spoke about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, and also rubbished rumours of a rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He also revealed that some players hide their injuries to play, despite not being fully fit. Following his comments, social media has been flooded with reactions, including memes.

According to Sharma, Kohli felt that it was Ganguly behind his ODI captaincy sacking. Sharma also claimed that Kohli was told by the BCCI president to reconsider his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli later denied receiving any such suggestion. Sharma also talked about the alleged rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying that there are no such issues between them, and that they support each other.

Regarding players hiding their injuries to play, Sharma said that around 10-15% of players do that, and that they ask selectors to let them play, despite not being fully fit. However, medical science does not allow players to play if they are not fit enough. Sharma also gave the example of Jaspreet Bumrah, who wasn't able to bend down due to an injury.

Sharma's revelations have caused a stir in the cricket fraternity, and it is expected that the BCCI will take strict action in the coming days. Meanwhile, the senior men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, is getting ready for the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, after winning the series opener in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

