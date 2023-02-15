topStoriesenglish2573595
NewsCricket
CHETAN SHARMA STING OPERATION

Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Memes: Twitter Flooded With Memes as BCCI Chief Selector Exposes Indian Cricket

Sharma's revelations have caused a stir in the cricket fraternity, and it is expected that the BCCI will take strict action in the coming days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Memes: Twitter Flooded With Memes as BCCI Chief Selector Exposes Indian Cricket

Chetan Sharma, the BCCI chief selector, has been in the spotlight following a sting operation by Zee News, where he made explosive revelations about the Indian cricket team. Among other things, Sharma spoke about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, and also rubbished rumours of a rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He also revealed that some players hide their injuries to play, despite not being fully fit. Following his comments, social media has been flooded with reactions, including memes.

According to Sharma, Kohli felt that it was Ganguly behind his ODI captaincy sacking. Sharma also claimed that Kohli was told by the BCCI president to reconsider his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli later denied receiving any such suggestion. Sharma also talked about the alleged rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying that there are no such issues between them, and that they support each other.

Also Read: Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Live Updates: How Will BCCI React to the BIG BLOW?

Regarding players hiding their injuries to play, Sharma said that around 10-15% of players do that, and that they ask selectors to let them play, despite not being fully fit. However, medical science does not allow players to play if they are not fit enough. Sharma also gave the example of Jaspreet Bumrah, who wasn't able to bend down due to an injury.

Sharma's revelations have caused a stir in the cricket fraternity, and it is expected that the BCCI will take strict action in the coming days. Meanwhile, the senior men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, is getting ready for the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, after winning the series opener in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

 

Live Tv

Chetan Sharma Sting Operationchetan sharma bcci selectorbcci chief selectorchetan sharma bcciChetan Sharma newschetan sharma caught on cameraChetan Sharma news updatechetan sharma political partybcci selection committee chairmanChetan Sharma breakingSourav Gangulyvirat gangulyRohit SharmaBCCIindian cricket teamZee NewsGame Over

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey