Chetan Sharma Sting Operation: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma, Team India Divided into 2 groups? BCCI's Cheif Selector says THIS

Chetan Sharma provided some startling information about what goes on behind closed doors at the BCCI selection meetings during a sting operation for Zee News. Virat Kohli was demoted by the board from ODI captain back in 2021. Even though Kohli never expressed a desire to relinquish his position as captain, Rohit Sharma was named the team's new ODI captain. According to Chetan Sharma, Kohli was unpopular with the team's administration. Even though they weren't fans of Rohit, they gave him the ODI captaincy because he was the next best choice.

"We weren't favouring Rohit as a Captain we were just against Virat Kohli. BCCI took the advantage of Virat's poor form and removed him from Captaincy. They shouldn't treat the country's No.1 batter like this. Shameful

“There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars you can say, Amitabh Bachan and Dharmendra,” Chetan Sharma revealed in a sting on Zee News Channel on Tuesday (February 14).

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the pillars of Indian cricket

The Indian team's biggest match-winners over the past ten years have been Sharma and Kohli. The pair played on the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and have guided the country to several historic series victories in recent years.

According to several accounts, Sharma and Kohli have not always had the best relationship off the field, but that has never negatively impacted their performance there. In all three game types, Sharma currently serves as the captain of the Indian team.

“Any row between player and BCCI President is dangerous as it becomes players vs BCCI. Out of this who is wrong is judged later, but it becomes an attack on BCCI directly. All players are warned that the harm will come to players only,” Chetan said.