Clare Connor to become first female MCC president in 233 years

Former England woman all-rounder Clare Connor is all set to become the first female president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in the club's 233-year long history.

The announcement to appoint Connor as MCC president was made by current president and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara during the club's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Sangakkara will continue to remain at the position for a second twelve-month tenure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has affected all the sporting activities across the world.

This means, Connor will join the new role on October 1, 2020 following approval by the MCC members.

Reflecting on her appointment, Connor said that she is deeply honoured to be named new MCC president, adding that she is looking forward to help the club thrive and grow in an even more inclusive future.

“I am deeply honoured to be named the next President of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege.Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity – the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket’s most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future," lords.org quoted Connor as saying.

Connor made her international debut for England at the young age of 19 before she took over the captaincy role and first led the national side during their clash against Australia in 2001.

The England all-rounder, who led the national women's team to their first Ashes victory in 42 years in 2005, appeared in 16 Tests, 93 ODIs and two T20Is for the side and amassed 1,604 runs across the three formats of the game.

Connor is currently serving as the Managing Director of Women’s Cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). She was also made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2009.