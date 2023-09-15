Colombo Weather Updates, India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND Vs BAN Match May Get CANCELLED Due To Rain, Check HERE

Almost ever match in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka has been affected by rain so far and the final Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday may be no different. On Thursday, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match was reduced to 42 overs a side due to rain and the Lankans managed to defeat Babar Azam’s side off the final ball of the match to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Team India have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final, which will be held on Sunday. Bangladesh have crashed out of the tournament, along with hosts Pakistan, after losing their first two Super 4 matches and will be only playing for pride. However, there is possibility that the India vs Bangladesh tie might also be hit by rain in Colombo.

According to the MET department there is 65 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon around the scheduled time for toss at 230pm IST. On Thursday, rain around 1pm in afternoon delayed the toss and the start of the match by more than 3 hours.

The maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees with 89 per cent cloud cover and 73 per cent humidity. Then chances of rain decreases to around 41 per cent on Friday evening although cloud cover will be around 88 per cent and humidity will rise to 83 per cent.

Check Colombo weather update for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE…

There is no provision for ‘Reserve Day’ in this Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh on Friday. Both teams need to play a minimum of 20 overs each for it to constitute an ODI match. If the match is washed out due to rain both India and Bangladesh will receive one point each.

India’s Group A match against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy was the only Asia Cup 2023 completely washed out by rain so far. The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has seen plenty of matches over the last week and has been under cover for long periods of time as well. It will be slower in nature and should assist the spinners as it did in the India vs Sri Lanka contest on Tuesday.