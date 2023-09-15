trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662518
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

Ind vs Ban Colombo Weather Live Update, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 6: Follow LIVE Weather conditions updates from the India vs Bangladesh clash taking place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:07 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Source: Twitter
LIVE Blog

Ind vs Ban Colombo Weather Update LIVE: The final league game of the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday (September 15) is a dead rubber as India have already booked their place in the final but it will be a matter of pride for the Bangladesh cricket team who could not make it after a forgetful Asia Cup campaign.

Shakib Al Hasan and co have not announced their World Cup squad as of now and this game could be their final opportunity to clear all the doubts.


On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue can go all guns blazing like they like to do nowadays with nothing to lose and can treat this game as warmup one for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Here.

15 September 2023
00:07 AM

LIVE Colombo Weather Update

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh clash weather conditions. Follow our feed for all the weather and rain updates.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train