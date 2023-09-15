Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

Ind vs Ban Colombo Weather Update LIVE: The final league game of the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday (September 15) is a dead rubber as India have already booked their place in the final but it will be a matter of pride for the Bangladesh cricket team who could not make it after a forgetful Asia Cup campaign.

Shakib Al Hasan and co have not announced their World Cup squad as of now and this game could be their final opportunity to clear all the doubts.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue can go all guns blazing like they like to do nowadays with nothing to lose and can treat this game as warmup one for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Here.