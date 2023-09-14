Colombo Weather Updates Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK Vs SL Match May Get CANCELLED, Who Will Reach Final, Check HERE

The threat of rain is looming large over match no. 11 of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. While Team India have already booked their place in Sunday’s Asia Cup 2023 Final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are battling for the last spot in the title clash.

Every match in Colombo has been hit by rain so far in the Asia Cup 2023. India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the same venue had to be completed on ‘Reserve Day’ after rain washed out any chance of play on Sunday evening.

However, there are no provisions of any more ‘Reserve Day’ in the Asia Cup 2023 as India will take on Bangladesh in the final Super 4 match at the same venue on Friday. The MET department is once again predicting rain in Colombo for the ‘must-win’ clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

There are 65 per cent probability of rain on Thursday afternoon when Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka will head out for the toss at around 230pm IST. The humidity will be around 77 per cent which is significantly higher that Tuesday with a maximum temperature of around 31 degree Celsius. There will also be about 99 per cent cloud cover over Colombo.

However, probability of rain decreases to around 43 per cent by Thursday evening. The cloud cover will remain around 99 per cent and humidity will be rising to 88 per cent as well as the temperature drops to around 27 degrees.

If the match is washed out Thursday, co-hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka will progress into the Final to face India. Sri Lanka have 2 points from 2 matches with a net run-rate of -0.200.

India's exciting 41-run win last night propelled them into the Asia Cup 2023 finals. Tomorrow, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will vie for the second spot, determining India's opponent in the championship match! _#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/wuWFNoeRCJ September 13, 2023

Babar Azam’s Pakistan, on the other hand, also have 2 points from 2 matches but their net run-rate is -1.892 after their massive 228-run loss to India on Monday. Bangladesh are out of the race to make the final after 2 losses in their first two Super 4 matches and will play India for pride on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India have already booked their place in the final and have 4 points from 2 matches with a net run-rate of 2.690.