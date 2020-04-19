Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi asks citizens to become part of BCCI's Team Mask Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new initiative 'Team Mask Force' and asked its citizens to be a part of it as the country continues its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, the BCCI took to its official Twitter handle and posted a video wherein several current and former cricketers could be seen promoting the idea of wearing mask to combat the threat of the pandemic and describing Team India as 'Team Mask Force'.

Hailing the BCCI for spreading awareness and highlighting the importance of wearing mask at this difficult time, PM Modi said that small but this essential precaution can keep everyone safe from coronavirus.

"Among the most important tasks today -- be a part of #TeamMaskForce. Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe. Important to spread awareness about it, " PM Modi tweeted.

In the video posted by the BCCI, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, opener Rohit Sharma, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, batswoman Smriti Mandhana, former opener Virender Sehwag, experienced batswoman Mithali Raj, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid could be seen talking about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in order to combat the threat of COVID-19.

"#TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi, " the BCCI had written along with the video.

Earlier, the country's cricket governing body had made a donation of Rs 51 crore to Prime Ministers' CARES Fund as a part of its contribution in India's fight against coronavirus.