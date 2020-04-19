हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi asks citizens to become part of BCCI's Team Mask Force

Earlier, the BCCI had made a donation of Rs 51 crore to Prime Ministers' CARES Fund as a part of its contribution in India's fight against coronavirus.

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi asks citizens to become part of BCCI&#039;s Team Mask Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new initiative 'Team Mask Force' and asked its citizens to be a part of it as the country continues its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, the BCCI took to its official Twitter handle and posted a video wherein several current and former cricketers could be seen promoting the idea of wearing mask to combat the threat of the pandemic and describing Team India as 'Team Mask Force'.

Hailing the BCCI for spreading awareness and highlighting the importance of wearing mask at this difficult time, PM Modi said that small but this essential precaution can keep everyone safe from coronavirus.

"Among the most important tasks today -- be a part of #TeamMaskForce. Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe. Important to spread awareness about it, " PM Modi tweeted.

In the video posted by the BCCI, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, opener Rohit Sharma, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, batswoman Smriti Mandhana, former opener Virender Sehwag, experienced batswoman Mithali Raj, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid could be seen talking about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in order to combat the threat of COVID-19.

"#TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi, " the BCCI had written along with the video.

Earlier, the country's cricket governing body had made a donation of Rs 51 crore to Prime Ministers' CARES Fund as a part of its contribution in India's fight against coronavirus. 

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiBCCIVirat KohliSachin tendulkarSourav GangulyRahul DravidCricketCoronavirus
Next
Story

On this day in 2006, Australia's Jason Gillespie registered highest score by night-watchman
Corona Meter
  • 15712Confirmed
  • 2231Discharged
  • 507Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

If Rohingyas who joined Jamaat's program didn't return to their camps, then where did they go?