Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar change their Twitter DPs to thank Maharashtra Police

Kohli informed that he has decided the change his Twitter DP in order to honour the Maharashtra Police who has been working day and night selflessly in the country's battle against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar change their Twitter DPs to thank Maharashtra Police

While India continues its fight against the novel coronavirus, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have lauded the efforts of the Maharashtra Police at this difficult time by changing the display picture of their respective Twitter handles.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli informed that he has decided the change his DP in order to honour the Maharashtra Police who has been working day and night selflessly in the country's battle against COVID-19.

The Indian skipper also asked his countrymen to join him in thanking these corona warriors. 

"Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to Maharashtra Police logo.  Join me in this endeavour," he wrote.

Tendulkar then joined Kohli in this move by changing the display picture of his Twitter handle with that of the Maharashtra Police logo while also applauding them for working tirelessly at this difficult time  in order to keep everyone safe.

"A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe.  Jai Hind," the master blaster tweeted.

Besides them, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan also did the same and shared the same message as written by Kohli.

The coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 67,100 people in India and claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people in the country.

On May 2, the nationwide lockdown--which was first imposed on March 24 and was set to end on May 3--was further extended till May 17 in order to combat COVID-19. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines allowing considerable relaxations across red, orange and green zones, based on the evidence of the novel infection.

CoronavirusVirat KohliSachin tendulkarZaheer KhanMaharashtra policeCricket
