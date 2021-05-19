हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asia Cup 2021

COVID-19: Asia Cup 2021 cancelled due to pandemic

The tournament which was originally scheduled to be held in September, 2020 in Sri Lanka was moved to June, 2021 due to Covid-19. However, the unrelenting pandemic has played spoilsport again.

COVID-19: Asia Cup 2021 cancelled due to pandemic
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Asia Cup T20 tournament which was scheduled to be held in June in Sri Lanka has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Ashley de Silva, the Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive, told media on Wednesday.

The tournament which was originally scheduled to be held in September, 2020 in Sri Lanka was moved to June, 2021 due to Covid-19. However, the unrelenting pandemic has played spoilsport again. The T20I tournament was supposed to be contested between India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Malaysia. 

Notably, with all the teams planning for their Future Tour Programs (FTPs) for the next two years, the continental showpiece might now only find a slot after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup.

A formal statement from the Asian Cricket Council is, however, yet to come.

The 2020 edition has been shifted a number of times. Initially, Pakistan was supposed to host it. However, due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was moved to the island nation.

Meanwhile, due to multiplying cases of COVID-19, the Sri Lankan government has put a 10-day ban on international air travel.

It is worth mentioning that the Asia Cup was last played in 2018 when the UAE hosted a 50-over tournament across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India defeated Bangladesh in the final by 3 wickets to win the continental crown.

