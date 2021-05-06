हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Veda Krishnamurthy

COVID-19: Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister

Veda Krishnamurthy, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

COVID-19: Two weeks after mother&#039;s death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister
India woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy (ICC/File Photo)

New Delhi: Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar has died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda had written. 

India is reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic with cases rising by over 3 lakh everyday, a crisis compounded by shortage of some crucial medicines and oxygen supplies. 

