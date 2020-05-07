Cricket legends join forces to launch Junior Cricket Championship

Seven3Sports, a sports company, has recently announced the launch of its unique cricket-based programme, Junior Cricket Championship (JCC).

The initiative will aim at promoting the game of cricket among Indian youth through a "Unified Cricketing Platform”.

JCC is specifically designed to integrate online and offline cricketing activities and will offer a fair, inclusive and merit-based opportunity to all cricket enthusiasts.

The programme will provide opportunity to all the cricket enthusiasts to start their dream journey with an online registration for cricket talent hunt followed by the online training and cricket tutorials by Indian cricket veterans Chetan Sharma, Ashok Malhotra, Dronacharya awardee Dr. Sanjay Bhardwaj and Surinder Khanna amid the coronavirus lockdown period.

Speaking about the initiative, Chetan Sharma, an international cricketer and former Chairman of School Sports Promotion Foundation, in association with Sports Authority of India said, “Junior cricket is crucial to the successful future of cricket for any nation. I began my cricket career with the tour of West Indies representing the school. I believe we must give back to the game, which has given us so much love and success. I’m pleased to be associated with the new age JCC. I’m confident that JCC would be an excellent platform to realize our dreams of promoting cricket among the youth.”

Former national selector Ashok Malhotra, on the other hand, said, “I am so pleased to be a part of this cause-driven platform as a mentor and eagerly looking forward to help young cricketersrealize their dreams through JCC.”

Dr. Sanjay Bhardawaj has designed special modules for JCC keeping in mind youngsters’ needs with a holistic approach to preparing them for modern-day cricket challenges.

“Children’s safety is of utmost importance to us at JCC and we are re-defining the cricket with social distancing, sanitization and various safety measures for coaching, practice and live matches after the lockdown, besides engaging them online,” he said.

Talking about the opportunities, Surinder Khanna stated, “JCC is designed as an ideal integrated cricket platform to help young cricketers gain the invaluable experience to play the first-ever club level cricket, be part of the larger than life cricket network, make friends and share their best cricketing moments Live on JCC social.”

JCC’s unique design includes creating 100 private clubs structure across the country based on the neighborhood criteria. Boys aged 8 to 18 across three age segments would get a chance to play club cricket once they qualify for the "JCC Cricket Talent Hunt".

Interested young cricketers can pre-register for JCC on its official website – www.jcc-india.com.